May 13, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - Bengaluru:

With the Congress taking comfortable leads as per the trends in the counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly polls, the party has asked all its MLAs to reach Bengaluru today, sources said on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Special arrangements have also been made in the remote areas of the State to take them to Bengaluru and observers have also been appointed to do this exercise, party sources said.

As per Election Commission of India trends at 10.30 am, the Congress was leading in 115 seats while BJP in 73, and the JD(S) in 29, and Independents in 5 seats.

