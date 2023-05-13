HamberMenu
Karnataka Election Results 2023 | Congress asks all its MLAs to reach Bengaluru

The Congress has made ‘special arrangements’ to bring all its winning MLAs from remote areas of the State to Bengaluru and observers have also been appointed to do this exercise.

May 13, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - Bengaluru:

ANI
Congress supporters perform ‘havan’ at ACC headquarters on the counting day of Karnataka Assembly polls, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Congress supporters perform ‘havan’ at ACC headquarters on the counting day of Karnataka Assembly polls, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

With the Congress taking comfortable leads as per the trends in the counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly polls, the party has asked all its MLAs to reach Bengaluru today, sources said on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Special arrangements have also been made in the remote areas of the State to take them to Bengaluru and observers have also been appointed to do this exercise, party sources said.

As per Election Commission of India trends at 10.30 am, the Congress was leading in 115 seats while BJP in 73, and the JD(S) in 29, and Independents in 5 seats.

