Karnataka election: BJP mostly sticks to old script in Bengaluru, three seats still a suspense

April 12, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The ruling BJP that was speculated to make major changes in its ticket distribution has largely stuck to the old script in Bengaluru. Not only have most of the incumbent MLAs got ticket, the party has even repeated defeated candidates in seats won by the Congress and the JD(S), barring a few exceptions.

However, the party’s candidates in three constituencies - Mahadevapura, Hebbal, and Govindarajnagar - remains a suspense. Multiple surveys organised by the party had revealed that Arvind Limbavali from Mahadevapura, Uday Garudachar from Chickpet, and Krishnappa from Bengaluru South face tough anti-incumbency and may end up losing. While the latter two have got ticket despite the surveys, the party has kept the fate of Mr. Limbavali, whose fortunes nosedived in the party after an alleged sex scandal in which he later got a clean chit, hanging. “We are clueless whether the high command is considering an alternative candidate,” a party leader said.

Meanwhile, V. Somanna who represented Govindarajnagar in the outgoing Assembly, is now contesting from Chamarajanagar and Varuna and prefers his son Arun Somanna to get his former seat. However, the party is unlikely to fulfil his wish, sources said. Former councillor and Hindutva hardliner Umesh Shetty is in the reckoning for the seat. In Hebbal, Katta Subramanya Naidu has emerged as a frontrunner even as Y.A. Narayanaswamy is also lobbying hard for the ticket, sources said.

It was speculated that many incumbents, including S. Suresh Kumar from Rajajinagar, R. Ashok from Padmanabhanagar, and L. Ravi Subramanya from Basavanagudi will lose ticket. All of them have got ticket from their respective constituencies.

Party circles were abuzz that Tejasvini Ananthkumar, who was an aspirant from Bengaluru South parliament ticket in 2019 and lost out to Tejaswi Surya, would be fielded from Basavanagudi even as Mr. Subramanya will be moved to Jayanagar. However, Ms. Ananthkumar failed to make the cut this time too. BJP has fielded former city councillor C.K. Ramamurthy from Jayanagar, leading to dissatisfaction in the party rank and file.

In a surprise choice, the party has fielded former Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who defected from the Aam Aadmi Party to the BJP only recently, from Chamarajpet against B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan. There were many contenders for the seat, including Lahari Velu, and the Idgah Maidan dispute that was raked up was seen as a potent platform to polarise voters against Mr. Khan.

There had been a demand within the party to change their “ineffective” candidates against multiple-term Congress MLAs in the city. That has been a mixed bag. While A.R. Saptagiri Gowda and Padmanabha Reddy will again take on Dinesh Gundu Rao and K.J. George, the party has fielded Thammesh Gowda against Krishna Byre Gowda, instead of A. Ravi, who contested and was defeated thrice in a row from Byatarayanapura.

“When he came to the city before the election process began, BJP leader Amit Shah said in no uncertain terms that the party will not tolerate “adjustment politics”. But, if you see the lists of the Congress and the BJP for the city, there is no disruption. The Congress has fielded weak candidates against Mr. Ashok, Mr. Ashwath Narayan, Mr. Vishwanath and the gesture seems reciprocated in the BJP list against Ramalinga Reddy, Mr. Rao. It’s status quo,” a BJP ticket aspirant, who did not make it, said.