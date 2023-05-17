Karnataka CM race: Fake circular keeps officers busy for swearing-in ceremony

May 17, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST

While the Congress high command is yet to officially announce a name for the post of the Karnataka Chief Minister, government officials began preparations for the oath-taking ceremony at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium on May 17, 2023.

The preparations were in full swing based on a circular which said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot would administer the oath of office to Mr. Siddaramaiah as the 24th Chief Minister of Karnataka.

However, it later turned out that the circular was fake and that the Raj Bhavan had not issued any such communication. The same was confirmed upon verifying with the Intelligence Bureau.

Government officials, including Additional Chief Secretary to Government Shalini Rajaneesh, who was overseeing the arrangements, as well as police personnel immediately called off the preparations. They were seen leaving the stadium soon after.

