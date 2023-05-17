ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka CM race: Fake circular keeps officers busy for swearing-in ceremony

May 17, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST

The preparations were in full swing based on a circular which said the governor would administer the oath of office to Siddaramaiah

The Hindu Bureau

Supporters celebrating at Siddaramana Hundi , home town of Siddaramaiah. | Photo Credit: MA Sriram

While the Congress high command is yet to officially announce a name for the post of the Karnataka Chief Minister, government officials began preparations for the oath-taking ceremony at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium on May 17, 2023.

The preparations were in full swing based on a circular which said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot would administer the oath of office to Mr. Siddaramaiah as the 24th Chief Minister of Karnataka.

However, it later turned out that the circular was fake and that the Raj Bhavan had not issued any such communication. The same was confirmed upon verifying with the Intelligence Bureau.

Also read: Two leaders from BJP, who were once close aides of Siddaramaiah, blame him for quitting Congress

Government officials, including Additional Chief Secretary to Government Shalini Rajaneesh, who was overseeing the arrangements, as well as police personnel immediately called off the preparations. They were seen leaving the stadium soon after.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US