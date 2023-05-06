HamberMenu
Karnataka CM promises inquiry into audio clip threatening Kharge family

The threat was allegedly made by Manikanth Rathod, the BJP candidate from Chittapur in Kalaburagi district

May 06, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Manikanth Rathod, the BJP candidate in Chittapur

A file photo of Manikanth Rathod, the BJP candidate in Chittapur | Photo Credit: Arun Kulkarni

Karnataka Government will order an inquiry into an audio clip that contains a threat to end the lives of the family of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, made allegedly by Manikanth Rathod, the BJP candidate from Chittapur in Kalaburagi district, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on May 6.

Mr Bommai told journalists in Hubballi that a case would be registered and an investigation would be conducted into the clip, which is doing the rounds on social media, after confirming its veracity. “Officers will also see if it is doctored. A case will be filed and a proper probe will be conducted,” he said.

He rubbished as fake news reports of a claim by BJP national general secretary organisation B.L. Santosh that the BJP does not need to depend on Lingayat voters or leaders to come to power.

He said that criminal complaints had been registered against those circulating such reports. “It is fake, despite what leaders like D.K. Shivakumar say. They can say whatever they want,” he said.

About some BJP leaders and supporters trolling Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar for campaigning for the Congress, Mr Bommai said actors have the liberty to campaign for any party of their choice. “Those who criticise the actors for their political affiliation also have the liberty to do so. If leaders like Mysuru MP Pratap Simha chose to criticise Shiva Rajkumar, it is their individual decision. I do not have any objection to it,” he said.

