Karnataka Assembly to see several father-son, father-daughter pairs and relatives this time

May 13, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Shivamogga/Bengaluru

This time, the people of Karnataka have elected more than one member of a family to the Assembly. The Assembly will see several pairs of father-son, father-daughters on the floor of the House.

Senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy won from BTM Layout and his daughter Sowmya Reddy also won from Jayanagar. Similarly, former union minister K.H. Muniyappa won Devanahalli on the Congress ticket, while his daughter Roopa Kala won KGF seat.

In central Karnataka

Former ministers of Congress Shamanur Shivashankarappa and his S.S. Mallikarjun have won Davangere North and Davangere South seats respectively. M. Krishnappa and his son Priya Krishna won Vijaya Nagar and Govindaraja Nagar seats in Bengaluru.

JD(S) leader and former minister G.T. Deve Gowda won from Chamundeshwari constituency and his son G.D. Harish Gowda won Hunsur seat. Former Congress minister A. Manju has won on the JD(S) ticket from Arakalgud seat, while his son Dr. Mantar Gowda won Madikeri seat on the Congress ticket.

There would have been one more father-son pair, if Nikhil Kumaraswamy had won Ramanagar seat. His father and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy won from Channapatna. Kumaraswamy’s elder brother H.D. Revanna has been elected from Holenarasipur seat.

Relatives win too

Besides that, many relatives of senior politicians contested and won the election. B.Y. Vijayendra, son for former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, has been elected from Shikaripur seat, which his father had won for eight times. Nayana Motamma, daughter of former Congress minister Motamma, contested for the first time and won the Mudigere seat.

Former Ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak) and Balachandra Jarkiholi (Arabhavi), who fought on BJP tickets in Belagavi district, are brothers.

Balachandra Jarkiholi, who is the chairman of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), was on Saturday, May 13, leading in the Arabhavi seat against independent candidate Bimappa Gundapa Gadad by a margin of more than 62,173 votes. Ramesh Jarkiholi, meanwhile, won his Gokak seat against a Congress candidate. Interestingly, another member of the family Satish Jarkiholi is in the Congress.

Ramesh Katti, former BJP Lok Sabha member and his nephew Nikhil Umesh Katti contested the election. Nikhil is the son of former Minister late Umesh Katti. While Nikhil won Hukkeri seat on the BJP ticket against A.B. Patil of the Congress, his uncle Ramesh Katti lost Chikkodi-Sadalaga seat to Ganesh Hukkeri.

Hubballi-Dharwad-West MLA Aravind Bellad is the son of Chandrakant Bellad, former MLA, who represented the constituency from 2008 to 2013. Aravind Bellad has been representing the Hubballi-Dharwad-West seat for the BJP since 2013. This time as well, he managed to bag the seat with a significant margin of over 38,600 against Congress’ Deepak Chinchore.

Karnataka Tourism Minister Anand Singh dropped out of this year’s race but succeeded in getting a ticket for his son Siddharth Singh from Vijayanagara in Vijayanagara district. However, Siddharth Singh lost the seat to Congress leader H.R. Gaviyappa.

