Karnataka Assembly polls | Vijayendra faces protest during his campaign in Shikaripur

April 17, 2023 03:35 am | Updated 03:35 am IST - Shivamogga

Shikaripur BJP candidate B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, faced protests by residents of Banjara hamlet at Taralaghatta in Shikaripur taluk on Sunday.

As the candidate entered the village along with his supporters, men, women and youth of the village, raised slogans against Mr. Vijayendra, B.S. Yediyurappa, alleging that the BJP government did injustice to the Banjara community by implementing the internal reservation among the Scheduled Castes. They shouted “Tanda bachao, BJP hatao”, as Mr. Vijayendra went along the streets. Mr. Vijayendra and his followers left the village.