Karnataka Assembly polls | Laxman Savadi to contest from Athani, Siddaramaiah won’t contest from Kolar

April 15, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - Bengaluru:

A day after Laxman Savadi joined the party, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on April 15, 2023 announced his candidature from Athani constituency in Belagavi district.

The party released its third list of 43 candidates for elections to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, scheduled on May 10. Now, the party has to release candidates for the remaining 15 constituencies.

In another interesting development, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been denied ticket to contest from the second constituency, that is Kolar. With this, Mr Siddaramaiah has to contest from only one constituency, Varuna in Mysuru district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party has fielded Kothur G Manjunath from Kolar. AICC former president Rahul Gandhi would address a major public rally in Kolar on Sunday.

In Arasikere, K M Shivalinge Gowda, who quit the JD(S) and joined the party a few days ago, has been fielded to contest the poll. He was elected to the Assembly in 2018 on the JD(S) ticket.

A well-known kannada actor and former minister Umashree too had been denied ticket from Terdal constituency in Bagalkot district. Siddapppa Ramappa Konnur has been given the ticket to contest polls.

Former union Minister Margaret Alva’s son Nivedit Alva has been given ticket to contest from Kumta constituency against BJP’s Dinakar Shetty. The JD(S) has no major presence in the coastal districts of Karnataka.

Similarly, former minister Motamma’s daughter Nayana Jyothi Jhawar has been given the ticket from Mudigere in Chikmagaluru.

In Shikaripura constituency in Shivamogga district, the Congress has fielded G B Malatesh. He would take on B Y Vijayendra, son of former chief minister and Lingayat strongman B S Yediyurappa.

H.C. Yogesh is the party’s nominee in Shivamogga constituency while in Shivamogga Rural (SC), the party fielded Sreenivas Kariyanna.

Uday Shetty of the party will contest from Karkal constituency and he has to face energy and Kannada and culture minister V Sunil Kumar. In Kundgol in Dharwad district, the party has fielded incumbent MLA Kusumavathi C Shivalli.

In Hassan, the party has given the ticket to Banavasi Rangaswamy. He wold take on Preetham J Gowda of the BJP and H P Swaroop of the JD (S). The constituency is likely to witness a triangular contest.

Congress names four candidates in Bengaluru

The party has not yet announced its candidate for Pulakeshinagar constituency. R. Akhanda Srinivasamurthy of the Congress was elected from this constituency in 2018.

In today’s list, the party named its candidates in four constituencies of Bengaluru and they are: Dasarahalli (Dhanajaya Gangadharaiah), Chickpet (R V Devaraj), Bommanahalli (Umapathi Srinivas Gowda) and Bengaluru South (K R Ramesh).

In Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, the party has denied ticket to former MLA Shakuntalal Shetty and fielded Ashok Kumar Rai. John Richard Lobo has been asked to contest from Mangaluru South and M K Somashekara from Krishnaraja in Mysuru.