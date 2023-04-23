Karnataka Assembly elections | Voter helpline receives 12,121 calls

April 23, 2023 02:11 am | Updated April 22, 2023 10:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

According to data provided by the Election Commission, the voter helpline has received 12,121 calls of which 11,984 people have sought information, 28 have given feedback, 27 have made suggestions, and 172 have registered complaints.

All 12,121 calls have been disposed of, as per a release from the office of the CEO. In addition, 6,814 complaints have been registered by citizens on the NGRS portal, out of which, 6,515 complaints have been disposed of, said the release.

These apart, 4,993 complaints have been received through cVIGIL application. Major complaints received are related to posters and banners without permission (2,787), and others are related to money distribution, posters without mandatory declaration, display of firearms, intimidation, distribution of gifts/coupons, distribution of liquor, property defacement, and vehicle or convoy without permission. “Out of these 4,214 complaints are found to be correct and action has been taken,” said the release.