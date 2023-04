April 07, 2023 03:51 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - Bengaluru

The Janata Dal (Secular), which was to have come out with its much-anticipated second list of candidates, including for the Hassan Assembly constituency, has deferred the announcement again.

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was touring in Periyapatna constituency. Party sources said the second list could come only after the Congress and the BJP finalise their candidates.

