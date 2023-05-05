ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Assembly elections: EC releases Chunavana app, special postal envelope, awareness song 

May 05, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The app will provide all information related to the Karnataka Assembly elections for the convenience of voters

The Hindu Bureau

A campaign by Udupi District Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation Committee to create voter awareness about the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Election Commission released the Chunavana mobile application, a special postal envelope and an awareness song to motivate voters to come out and exercise their franchise for the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10.

“The app will offer user’s polling booth location, navigation to the polling booth, candidate information, polling officers’ details, the queue at the polling station on real-time basis, available parking space  and nearby emergency facilities,” said Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Karnataka.

“The app will also enable aged and physically challenged persons to book wheelchair and pickup facilities,” he said, adding that three lakh voters had made use of the app in the last elections. 

A special postal envelope issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer and the postal department, and an election awareness song sung by noted singer Vijay Prakash were also released.

Is this India’s most unique voter awareness campaign?
Officials have tied up with a private company to create awareness about voting through a unique underwater campaign near Netrani island, off Murudeshwar beach in Uttara Kannada district, for the Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled on May 10, 2023.

