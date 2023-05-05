May 05, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Election Commission released the Chunavana mobile application, a special postal envelope and an awareness song to motivate voters to come out and exercise their franchise for the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10.

The app will provide all information related to the Karnataka Assembly elections for the convenience of voters.

“The app will offer user’s polling booth location, navigation to the polling booth, candidate information, polling officers’ details, the queue at the polling station on real-time basis, available parking space and nearby emergency facilities,” said Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Karnataka.

“The app will also enable aged and physically challenged persons to book wheelchair and pickup facilities,” he said, adding that three lakh voters had made use of the app in the last elections.

A special postal envelope issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer and the postal department, and an election awareness song sung by noted singer Vijay Prakash were also released.

