Karnataka Assembly elections: Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat CEO asks youth to vote in large numbers on May 10

April 11, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

Asking the youth to vote in large numbers on May 10, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara said on Tuesday that they should also make their friends and relatives exercise their franchise.

Mr. Kumara, who is the district nodal officer for systematic voters’ education and electoral participation (SVEEP), was speaking after the inauguration of a street play and cartoon exhibition to create awareness on the need to vote at the St. Agnes College in the city.

The voter turnout in Mangaluru City South was less in the Assembly and Parliament elections. In the 2018 Assembly elections, the turnout in the Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency was 67%.

“For some reasons, voters in the urban areas are not coming out of their houses to the polling stations to vote,” he said.

To encourage more people to vote, Mr. Kumara said the SVEEP committee has involved popular actor Aravind Bolar, who has a good mass appeal, in the voter awareness activity. Yakshagana artists are also being involved. The committee is holding cartoon exhibitions in colleges and residential apartments. A weekly e-paper ‘E Forcus’ on voter awareness is being brought out, he said.

Calling elections as the festival of democracy, Mr. Kumara asked youth to celebrate this festival with joy. “You should not only participate yourself but also encourage your family and friends to vote,” he said, and added that it is necessary that voting is ethical and an informed one.

Mr. Bolar said no one should miss voting on May 10. “Voting right gives a great responsibility on the voter to select a right representative. Exercise this right with due responsibility,” he said.

Mr. Kumara gave a demonstration of the working of electronic voting machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). The students were then called to vote and verify their choice on the VVPAT machine. Students also had a look at cartoons exhibited at the venue.

Physically challenged bodybuilder Jagadish Poojary, another SVEEP icon, was present.