Karnataka Assembly elections: A test case on many counts

With the notification issued on April 13, 2023 for the Karnataka Assembly election on May 10, the stage is officially set for a pitched poll battle in the southern State where the Bharatiya Janata Party holds the reins of power and faces a stiff challenge by the Congress and its combative regional leaders. A third dimension is the Janata Dal-Secular, a regional party which has a history of making pacts with both the national parties — none of which ever last very long — whenever there are no clear winners.

A lot rides on the outcome of the Karnataka poll for all parties nationally and for the very nature of politics locally. This is the first in a series of State elections to follow this year, before the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. In the south, Telangana is where the BJP hopes to make a mark next, and holding on to the only southern State that it currently rules would be a huge boost for the saffron party in the election that is up next. For the Congress, a victory here will embolden it to claim the leadership of a non-BJP front, while a defeat will dampen this effort. The results here would set the tone for other elections including those in the three big States of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka, facing palpable anti-incumbency and carrying the ignominious tag of a “40% commission government”, is hoping to return to power by pitching for accelerated growth under the “double-engine government” and parading Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a mascot of this promise. While Lingayat strongman B.S. Yediyurappa — who was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai as Chief Minister on an unsavoury note — is still a mass leader to reckon with at 80, the party is keen to use his influence but not quite so keen to depend on him or on a single-caste vote bank. Many of its moves close to the end of its term — of wooing the other dominant land-owning caste of Vokkaligas, realigning the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation matrix, or hiking the quota for SCs/STs — are signs of this effort.

More significantly for the BJP, these elections will test whether charges of corruption and misgovernance, besides traditional caste calculations, can be overtaken by the aggressive Hindutva agenda that the saffron party has pursued over the last year. While the shift of power from Mr. Yediyurappa to Mr. Bommai did not result in the taint of corruption fading away, it did prompt the relentless implementation of a hardcore Hindutva agenda — beginning with the row over girls wearing the hijab in classrooms, followed by a series of other provocative issues .

After the 2019 parliamentary election, when the BJP snagged a massive 51.75% vote share (surpassing the vote share of Congress in the State, which it has not been able to do till date in the Assembly polls), the BJP is perhaps emboldened to shun moderate Hindutva and pursue a more aggressive form of it. It is keen to see that this push, along with new caste calculations, would allow it to cross the halfway mark of 113 on its own for the first time. That would let the BJP do away with it dependence on an ally or the need for “Operation Kamala” (engineered defections) which it had earlier had to rely on to come to power.

For the Congress, this election will show whether the grand old party has the political and organisational acumen to gain from whatever resentment that people might have against the incumbent government. The party has thus far come up with innovative campaigns against the ruling party (such as its ‘PayCM’ campaign) and kept the plank of corruption alive, but has had little defence against the BJP’s rebuttal that the Congress’ own party chief in Karnataka is facing money-laundering charges.

However, the party has consistently appeared somewhat confused on how to face the BJP’s aggressive Hindutva agenda, constantly dreading the tag of “anti-Hindu” that the BJP spares no chance to stick on it, often leaving only former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah the standalone voice against it. On the flip side, while the BJP has no competition for its Hindutva plank, the Congress faces serious claimants — including the JD-S, the AIMIM and the Social Democratoc Party of India — for minority votes.

Internally, the party faces the challenge of ensuring that the competing pitches to occupy the Chief Minister’s post by its two top leaders — D. K. Shivakumar and Mr. Siddaramaiah — does not undo its prospects even before the first vote is cast. The one-upmanship between the two is a strong undercurrent that has the potential to undo its prospects. With the Sachin Pilot-Ashok Gehlot conflict also cropping up in Rajasthan at this point, the Congress has its hands full.

For the JD-S, this election is a fight for survival and identity, given that the BJP is at its heels in its traditional stronghold in the Old Mysore region with its Vokkaliga votebase. Mr. Shivakumar, hailing from the same community, is also hoping to garner a piece of the caste pie. Meanwhile, fissures within the family of JD-S patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda over tickets and power sharing are now out in the open. And yet, a fractured verdict could again give it the opportunity to be a “kingmaker”.

In the run up to the election, the State has seen narratives shift many times from caste and communalism to corruption and regional identity issues. But as the date for the filing of nominations opens, all parties are huddled to draw up their final list of candidates with “winnability” — often a euphemism for caste-backing and spending power — as the criteria. In a State that has seen seizures by the Election Commission already crossing the ₹100 crore mark, there is cynicism brewing among voters about the democratic process itself.