Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 | Political fluctuations make Kittur Karnataka a slippery terrain

May 02, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - BENGALURU

Much water has flowed under the bridge in the Kittur Karnataka — earlier known as Bombay Karnataka — and central Karnataka regions this election season, where old friends have parted ways, archrivals have united and there have been rebellions galore across parties. The campaign has been largely centred around caste, reservation and identity politics, with issues of deeper concern to people’s livelihoods — such as long-pending irrigation projects — slipping under the radar.

High-profile defections

In Kittur Karnataka, the most debated development is the defection of senior Lingayat leaders Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi to the Congress, after they were denied tickets by the BJP. Although the agitation demanding separate and enhanced reservation for Panchamasalis — a prominent Lingayat sub-sect — had created a flutter in the run-up to the election, the last minute announcement on enhanced reservation for all Lingayats under the 2D category of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota seems to have placated at least a section of the community, if not all.

These two issues are likely to be the biggest talking points in Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts, where there is a significant influence of some of the Lingayat sub-castes like the Banajiga, Panchamasali and Ganiga groups. The BJP, meanwhile, has been chanting a mantra of “party first, nation first” in a damage-control exercise to mitigate the impact of the rebellion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Savadi is said to have an influence in 10 to 12 constituencies in the Kittur Karnataka and Kalyan Karnataka regions, from Belagavi to Bidar. Similarly, Mr. Shettar’s rebellion is expected to have some impact, which is evident in the BJP employing all its leaders — especially the community strongman and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa — for damage control.

On the other hand, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s decision to shift from Badami, the north Karnataka constituency which he had won last time, to Varuna in South Karnataka, is likely to impact the Congress.

High profile candidates

The Kittur Karnataka region has several high profile candidates, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Ministers and former Ministers such as Murugesh Niranni, Govind Karjol, Ramesh Jarkiholi, C.C. Patil, B.C. Patil, M.B. Patil, and H.K. Patil are all contesting from the region, along with Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, a leader known for his communal remarks.

In the last election, the BJP had made a strong comeback here, after having conceded many seats to the Congress in 2013. In 2018, the BJP had won 30 out of the 50 seats in the Kittur Karnataka region. In fact, the BJP increased its tally to 35 by winning all the five seats in the 2019 byelection — necessitated by the resignation of 14 Congress MLAs and three MLAs from the Janata Dal (Secular) — and it added one more by winning the Sindhagi byelection in 2021.

However, changed political equations, rebellions and leaders switching parties is likely to affect the ruling party more than the Opposition. Although the Chief Minister seems to be having a cakewalk in his home turf of Shiggaon, he is yet to make any significant impact as a prominent Lingayat leader in the entire region.

The JD(S), which presently holds only one seat in the region, is once again making what appears like a futile attempt to regain lost ground. New entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also making an attempt to impress the voters of the region with its Delhi and Punjab governance models. The All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has several candidates in the region, which may prove to be a cause of concern for the Congress in a fewconstituencies.

Old war horses

In the Central Karnataka districts of Davanagere and Chitradurga, where the majority of seats are held by the BJP, there are ample indications that it may not be easy for the ruling party to repeat its 2018 performance. It is hoping to reap the benefit of the Centre’s declaration of the Upper Bhadra project — which will help both these districts — as a national project.

These two districts have some senior leaders contesting the election. Shamanur Shivashankarappa of the Congress, who is 92 years old, is contesting from Davanagere South, while the BJP’s G.H. Thippa Reddy and N. Thippeswamy, both 75, are contesting from Chitradurga and Molakalmuru respectively.

Mini rebellions

Incumbent MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who caused a huge embarrassment to the ruling party after being caught by the Lokayukta in a graft case with a large stash of cash, has been denied a ticket, resulting in his son contesting as an independent candidate from Channagiri in Davanagere district. Another incumbent MLA Goolihatti Shekhar has rebelled against the BJP in Hosadurga, while ex-MLC Raghu Achar has rebelled against the Congress in Chitradurga and Jayasimha against the BJP in Holalkere. These rebellions are likely to impact small pockets of the region. Of the 14 seats in these two districts, the BJP had won 11 seats and the Congress had won three in the 2018 election.