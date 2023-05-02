ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 | Congress releases manifesto, promises to repeal ‘anti-people laws’ passed by BJP

May 02, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Congress manifesto called Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota includes schemes to provide free bus travel to all women and says each woman head of the family will receive ₹2,000

The Hindu Bureau

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and senior party leader Siddaramaiah releases the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru on May 2, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on May 2 released its manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections, promising 200 units of free electricity to all houses, ₹1.5 lakh crore in five years for farmers’ welfare, implementation of OBC census report, support to unemployed youth and schemes to empower women.

ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi criticises Modi for keeping mum on ‘corruption’ during BJP regime in Karnataka

The manifesto, called ' Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (Peaceful garden of all communities), was released in Bengaluru by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of the State unit chief D.K. Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah and others.

Also read: BJP promises to implement Uniform Civil Code in State

It reiterates give guarantees of the party: Gruha Jyothi (electricity), Gruha Lakshmi (₹2,000 every month to women heads of families), Anna Bhagya (food grains to BPL families), Yuvanidhi (unemployment support) and Shakti (free travel for women under State buses).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kharge said, "I am giving the sixth guarantee that these guarantees will surely be implemented in the first cabinet meeting on the first day of the government formation."

The Congress in the manifesto promised to "repeal all unjust laws and anti-people laws passed by the BJP Government within one year of coming to power".

Also read: Congress educated all Indians, including Modi, says Kharge

“Unfortunately, the Government of India led by Shri Narendra Modi as the PM has pursued the politics of hate, bigotry, false-sloganeering and unbridled corruption... This was never seen at any time in the history of India.

“The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred against communities on the grounds of caste and religion,” read the Congress manifesto.

“Karnataka election will change the country’s political scenario” | Mallikarjun Kharge speaks to The Hindu

“We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities,” it added.

The 62-page manifesto outlines support and schemes across the pillars of administration and governance, law and justice, regional and rural development (including fisheries and blue economy), irrigation, wealth creation of industries, power and energy, education, health services and welfare of workers.

(With PTI inputs)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US