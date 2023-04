April 21, 2023 04:19 am | Updated 04:19 am IST

Senior Congress leader and former Minister R.V. Deshpande is the only candidate contesting the Karnataka Legislative Assembly election 2023, in order to enter the House for the record 9th time. Earlier, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge had entered the Assembly nine times without a break, between 1972-2008.

Congress leaders D.K. Shivakumar, Ramalinga Reddy and Siddaramaiah are contesting election this time to enter the House for the 8th time.