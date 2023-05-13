ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Assembly results | Poor defeated crony capitalists, says Rahul Gandhi

May 13, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - New Delhi

“I want to thank the people of Karnataka, Congress workers and leaders in the State,” said Rahul Gandhi

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

After the resounding victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference, in New Delhi on May 12.

Click here for live updates

Mr. Gandhi said “I want to thank the people of Karnataka, Congress workers and leaders and all those leaders who worked in the State.”

He added that “In the Karnataka elections, there was strength of crony capitalists on the one hand and the power of poor people. Poor defeated the crony capitalists. This will be repeated in all other elections. Karnataka has shown that people of the country loves mohabbat and defeated hate.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress leader said “I want to congratulate the people of Karnataka. Kharge ji and I had made promises of five guarantees and we will fulfill these promises.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US