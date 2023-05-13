May 13, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST

With the Congress all set to win the Assembly elections in Karnataka, party leader Rahul Gandhi said that the five poll guarantees, which his party promised in their manifesto, will be fulfilled soon. He thanked the people of the State and party cadre for the performance and said that the power of the people prevailed over the power of “crony capitalists”. The Congress was leading in 135 seats out of the total 224 as of 3.20 p.m.

“In the Karnataka elections, on one side was the power of crony capitalists and on the other side was the power of the people and the people defeated them,” he said. “We have five promises and we will fulfill them in the first cabinet meeting,” he added.

Watch | What do the party manifestos promise for Bengaluru? | Video Credit: Production: Ravichandran N.

Here are the Congress’ five key guarantees around which they centered their campaign:

The Gruha Jyothi scheme, under which, 200 units of free electricity was promised to all houses every month. The Gruha Lakshmi scheme to provide a monthly payment of ₹2000 to women head of households. The Uchita Prayana scheme to provide free bus travel to all women across the State. The Yuva Nidhi scheme to pay ₹3,000 to unemployed graduates and ₹1,500 to unemployed diploma holders every month. The Anna Bhagya scheme to provide 10kg rice, free of cost, per person per month to families living below the poverty line.