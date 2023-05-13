  1. The Gruha Jyothi scheme, under which, 200 units of free electricity was promised to all houses every month.
  2. The Gruha Lakshmi scheme to provide a monthly payment of ₹2000 to women head of households.
  3. The Uchita Prayana scheme to provide free bus travel to all women across the State.
  4. The Yuva Nidhi scheme to pay ₹3,000 to unemployed graduates and ₹1,500 to unemployed diploma holders every month.
  5. The Anna Bhagya scheme to provide 10kg rice, free of cost, per person per month to families living below the poverty line.