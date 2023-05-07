Karnataka Assembly election | Congress manifesto reflects party’s ‘true face of hate’ for majority community: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

May 07, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - MANGALURU, MAY 7:

The Congress’s manifesto reflects the “real face of hate” for majority community, which is the true character of the party, alleged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Mangaluru on May 7.

“Many are saying that Congress’s manifesto is self goal. It is not a self goal, but a real face of hate for majority community. I have studied history of the party, this is the true character of the Congress,” Mr. Sarma said.

In the manifesto, the Congress has equated Popular Front of India (PFI), which is already banned for their alleged involvement in extremist acts against the nation, with Bajrang Dal, which is “not an extremist organisation”, argued Mr. Sarma. By stating that the Congess will ban organisations like PFI and Bajrang Dal, the Congress is assuring of a tit-for-tat. “This is nothing but giving olive branch to PFI, which is condemnable,” he said.

When pointed that Bajrang Dal activists were accused in moral policing cases registered in Karnataka, Mr. Sarma said, “How can you equate cases of moral policing with acts against the nation?”

The Congress’s manifesto also says about ₹10,000 crore funds for Muslims and also reservation for Muslims. “This is complete appeasement of Muslims,” he said.

Critical of “guarantees” of the Congress, Mr. Sarma said, “guaranatee” is the new thing that the Congress has added to political lexicon. “Political party can only make humble assurances but how can it give guarantee,” he said. How can people believe guarantees announced by Rahul Gandhi, who has shifted to Kerala following defeat in Amethi. The Congress has so far not implemented the promise of rooting out poverty made by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Critical of corruption charges made against the Basavaraj Bommai Government, Mr. Sarma said the Congress has shielded Ottavio Quattrocchi, who was accused in Bofors scandal and also the accused in Bhopal Gas Tragedy. “Congress should not speak of corruption,” he said and pointed at the corruption charge faced by State Congress president D.K. Shivakumar. “His [Shivakumar] assets have grown to ₹1,500 crore, while there is not much change in assets of [Chief Minister] Basavaraj Bommai,” he said.

The BJP will certainly win more than 150 seats, he said and added Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to spend more time in Karnataka till May 8 to ensure formation of BJP Government in Karnataka.

On allegation by the Congress that Mr. Modi was ignoring Manipur, which is presently in unrest, Mr. Sarma said, Mr. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were doing the best to bring peace in Manipur.

