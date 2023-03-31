ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 | BJP files three complaints with EC

March 31, 2023 07:22 am | Updated 07:22 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The ruling BJP petitioned the Election Commission of India for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

A delegation of the party filed a complaint against the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress leader, for allegedly giving ₹1,000 to the music artists during his poll campaign at Bilaguli village in Varuna constituency on Wednesday after the declaration of elections.

In its second complaint, the BJP accused Mr. Siddaramaiah of trying to affect the credibility of the election commission by remarking that “the commission has deployed more number of IT officers only to neutralise the Congress.”

The party also filed another complaint against AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala for describing the BJP government in a tweet as “the BJP’s 40 per cent commission government that has brazenly looted the state”. The BJP alleged that such a tweet was part of a “misinformation campaign” to mislead people.

