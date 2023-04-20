ADVERTISEMENT

Kaneez Fatima, Allamprabhu Patil file their nomination papers

April 20, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The former MLA Allamprabhu Patil taking part in a road show before filing his nomination papers in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Congress MLA Kaneez Fatima participating in a road show before filing her nomination papers in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

It was a sea of people all around Kalaburagi on Thursday when two Congress leaders, sitting MLA Kaneez Fatima from Kalaburagi North Constituency and the former MLC Allamprabhu Patil from Kalaburagi South Constituency, filed their nomination papers for the Assembly elections.

The roads were full with the supporters of Mr. Patil and Ms. Fatima, as party workers danced to the beats of bands and dhols, leaving no space for commuters.

Mr. Patil arrived in his lucky car to file his nomination papers for the Kalaburagi South Assembly constituency. The car was gifted to Mr. Patil by Sri Shivayogi Siddarameshwara Swami of Mugulkhod-Jidaga Mutt in Aland taluk in 2000.

Mr. Patil visited several temples and mutts in the city before filing his nomination papers.

Similarly, Ms. Fatima participated in a road show with her supporters in an open vehicle and then reached the designated office to file her nomination papers.

The former secretary of the Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCI) Sharanabasappa Pappa, who is contesting as an Independent candidate from Kalaburagi South Constituency, also filed his nomination papers.

Similarly, sitting MLA from the BJP Aninash Jadhav (Chincholi Assembly Constituency) too filed his nomination papers on Thursday.

