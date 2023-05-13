ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha | Janardhan Reddy’s upstart party in Karnataka elections

May 13, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST

Janardhan Reddy formed the KRPP in December 2022 after the BJP distanced itself from the former Minister

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of Gali Janardhan Reddy in Koppal district | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Former BJP leader and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy on December 25, 2022, launched Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha, pledging that his new party would fight the 2023 Assembly elections. The former Minister contested from Gangavati in Koppal district.

ALSO READ |Karnataka election results live

Mr. Reddy was long associated with the BJP. After his name came up in the Obulapuram mining scam, the saffron party distanced itself from him. A former State minister, Mr. Reddy is fighting a slew of cases filed against him for alleged illegal mining activities.

“I am patient. We will build a solid foundation in 2023 and by 2028 we will come to power on our own strength, with a thumping majority,” he said when he launched the party.

The party contested in 47 constituencies of the 224 seats this time, and has a football as its symbol.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In April, a Ballari-based miner and activist had written to the President of India seeking suspension of political activities of the KRPP, but nothing came of it.

While Mr. Reddy stood in Gangavati constituency, his wife contested in Bellari City. The mining baron was leading in his constituency, over Congress’ Iqbal Ansari.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US