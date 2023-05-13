HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha | Janardhan Reddy’s upstart party in Karnataka elections

Janardhan Reddy formed the KRPP in December 2022 after the BJP distanced itself from the former Minister

May 13, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Gali Janardhan Reddy in Koppal district

File picture of Gali Janardhan Reddy in Koppal district | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Former BJP leader and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy on December 25, 2022, launched Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha, pledging that his new party would fight the 2023 Assembly elections. The former Minister contested from Gangavati in Koppal district.

ALSO READ |Karnataka election results live

Mr. Reddy was long associated with the BJP. After his name came up in the Obulapuram mining scam, the saffron party distanced itself from him. A former State minister, Mr. Reddy is fighting a slew of cases filed against him for alleged illegal mining activities.

“I am patient. We will build a solid foundation in 2023 and by 2028 we will come to power on our own strength, with a thumping majority,” he said when he launched the party.

The party contested in 47 constituencies of the 224 seats this time, and has a football as its symbol.

In April, a Ballari-based miner and activist had written to the President of India seeking suspension of political activities of the KRPP, but nothing came of it.

While Mr. Reddy stood in Gangavati constituency, his wife contested in Bellari City. The mining baron was leading in his constituency, over Congress’ Iqbal Ansari.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.