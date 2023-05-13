Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha | Janardhan Reddy’s upstart party in Karnataka elections

May 13, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST

Former BJP leader and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy on December 25, 2022, launched Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha, pledging that his new party would fight the 2023 Assembly elections. The former Minister contested from Gangavati in Koppal district.

Mr. Reddy was long associated with the BJP. After his name came up in the Obulapuram mining scam, the saffron party distanced itself from him. A former State minister, Mr. Reddy is fighting a slew of cases filed against him for alleged illegal mining activities.

“I am patient. We will build a solid foundation in 2023 and by 2028 we will come to power on our own strength, with a thumping majority,” he said when he launched the party.

The party contested in 47 constituencies of the 224 seats this time, and has a football as its symbol.

In April, a Ballari-based miner and activist had written to the President of India seeking suspension of political activities of the KRPP, but nothing came of it.

While Mr. Reddy stood in Gangavati constituency, his wife contested in Bellari City. The mining baron was leading in his constituency, over Congress’ Iqbal Ansari.