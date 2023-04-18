Kageri, Hebbar, Sorake, Muthalik file papers in coastal Karnataka

April 18, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri (Sirsi), Labour Minister A. Shivarama Hebbar (Yellapur), former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake from the Congress (Kaup), and Sri Ram Sene leader Pramod Muthalik (Karkala) were among the candidates who filed their nominations for the May 10 elections from the coastal Karnataka on April 18, Tuesday.

Others who filed the papers included BJP MLA Y. Bharat Shetty (Mangaluru City North), BJP MLA Umanath A. Kotian (Moodbidri), BJP MLA Sunil Naik (Bhatkal) and former Congress MLA Gopal Poojary (Baindoor).

In addition, novices Bhagirathi Murulya of the BJP (Sullia), G. Krishnappa of the Congress (Sullia) and Udayakumar Shetty (Karkala) filed their papers.

Seventh election for Kageri

Mr. Kageri is facing the election from the BJP in Uttara Kannada for the seventh consecutive time. He had won thrice from the erstwhile Ankola Assembly constituency (1994, 1999 and 2004) and thrice from the present Sirsi constituency (2008, 2013 and 2018) in the same district.

Mr. Hebbar, who switched over from the Congress to the BJP, is facing the election from Yellapur in Uttara Kannada for the fifth time. He lost from the Congress in Yellapur in 2008. He won from the same constituency in 2013 and 2018. Mr. Hebbar joined the BJP and contested from it from the same constituency in 2019 by-election and won.

The BJP MLAs – Mr. Shetty, Mr. Kotian and Mr. Naik – are facing the election for the consecutive second time.

Mr. Sorake is in the fray for the sixth time. Earlier, he had won from the Congress from Puttur constituency in Dakshina Kannada twice in 1985 and in 1989. He had lost in Puttur in 1994 election. Later he contested from Kaup constituency in Udupi district and won. But he lost from Kaup in 2018 election.

Mr. Poojary is contesting from Baindoor in Udupi district for the eighth consecutive time. He had won in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2013 elections. He lost the polls in 1994, 2008, 2018.

Annamali in Sullia

The State BJP election co in-charge K. Annamalai, also president of Tamil Nadu BJP, and former Chief Minister and former Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda accompanied BJP candidate Ms. Murulya, a former Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat member, while filing the papers in Sullia which is a reserved constituency for Scheduled Caste candidate.

Addressing the participants of the party procession on the occasion, Mr. Annamalai, appealed to the Tamil speaking people living in Sullia taluk to support the BJP as many Tamil speaking people worked as labourers in the rubber plantations in the taluk.

He said that the BJP has fielded an ordinary party worker as the candidate from Sullia. Mr. Annamalai said that the party workers should visit the houses and enlighten people on the welfare measures implemented and projects taken up by the “double engine” government.

The spokesperson of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Bhavya Narasimhamurthy accompanied the Congress candidate in Sullia. Addressing a gathering of the party workers on the occasion she said that people are fed up with the administration of BJP government in the State.

Muthalik to take on V. Sunil Kumar

Mr. Muthalik, from the saffron brigade, will take on Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar in Karkala in Udupi district as an independent candidate. He went on record earlier that his contest is mainly to defeat the three-time MLA Mr. Kumar who is contesting the election for the fifth time. He had levelled corruption charges against the Minister.