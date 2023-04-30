J.P. Nadda meets Praveen Nettaru’s family in DK, says family will get justice

April 30, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - BELLARE (DAKSHINA KANNADA)

BJP national president J.P. Nadda said on Sunday that the family of Praveen Nettaru, the party’s Yuva Morcha worker who was allegedly killed by the now banned Popular Front of India (PFI) cadre in Dakshina Kannada last year, will get justice.

Speaking to presspersons after meeting the family members of Nettaru at his house, near Sullia, Mr. Nadda said that the sacrifice of Nettaru will not go waste. “It is really sad to see the way how the SDPI and PFI activists conspired to kill Nettaru. It is always condemnable. The fight against such forces will continue,” he said and added: “His loss cannot be filled by any means.”

He said that the double engine government is trying its best to meet the needs of family members of Nettaru. “I assure that the fight against people of such (killing) mentality will continue till it reaches the logical end. Nettaru’s family will get justice and the government will stand by Nettaru’s family.”

After landing on Sullia helipad at 5 p.m., Mr. Nadda drove to Nettaru’s house near Bellare in Sullia Taluk. He paid homage to Nettaru and had a brief chat with his family. The family members placed ‘Mysuru peeta’ on the head of Mr. Nadda and offered him a shawl.

The party’s State president and Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and the party’s candidate for Sullia Assembly constituency Bhagirathi Murulya were with Mr. Nadda.

Meanwhile, the BJP got a new house built for the family of Nettaru and its house warming ceremony was held last week. The 2,700 sq.ft house has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹70 lakh.

“The old house was brought down to build the new three bedroom house as per the dream of my husband,” said Nettaru’s wife Nutan to reporters on the occasion. The State government has employed her in the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner in Mangaluru.

Nettaru’s 70-year-old father Shekar Poojary said that the new house has been built as per the requirement of family. “We had to pay dearly in terms of my son’s life to see this,” an emotional father said.

“I do not want any other party worker to lose life like my son,” he said adding that he had spoken to the BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel about the need to provide security to party workers.