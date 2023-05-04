JD(S) tries to woo back Muslims, appeals for smart voting by community

May 04, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Janata Dal (Secular), which has been banking heavily on the Vokkaliga votes in Old Mysuru region, is expecting a boost to its vote share from the Muslim community in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled on May 10.

While the party believed that the Muslim community consolidated in favour of the Congress, thus denting its chances in a number of seats in the 2018 elections, after Rahul Gandhi’s remark of JD(S) being the ‘B team’ of BJP, the regional party is seeking support of Muslims in constituencies where it fancies a fair chance of winning.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called JD(S) the ‘B team’ of the Congress, in an apparent bid to split votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muslims constitute about 14% of the total electorate, and their turnout in elections is estimated to be more than 80%.

The party’s popular face and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has, in fact, appealed to Muslim voters on multiple occasions to vote for JD(S) where the party is strong, and to vote for Congress where the Congress is strong.

“This kind of smart voting by the community will help keep the BJP at bay. Otherwise, there would be consolidation of Muslim votes in favour of Congress everywhere,” sources said.

JD(S) latches on to OBC quota for Muslims

In the past, Muslims had supported the JD(S), especially after they were given OBC quota when H.D. Deve Gowda was the CM, but sentiments towards the party turned negative after its 20-month alliance with the BJP in 2005-06, and now, Rahul Gandhi’s remarks further alienated Muslims from the JD(S).

Incidentally, JD(S) has promised to restore reservation for Muslims if voted to power.

“The party has changed its strategy in its approach towards Muslims. If the party’s State leadership is speaking to the Muslim clergy, the party’s candidates have been told to approach Muslims at the constituency level based on local issues,” party MLC K.A. Thippeswamy told The Hindu.

Narrow margin of loss for JD(S) in 36 seats in 2018 elections in Karnataka

In 2018, the JD(S) won 37 seats. The party lost 36 seats where it fancied its chances with margins ranging from 200 votes to 8,000 votes. In 10 seats, the margin of loss was between 200 votes and 3,000 votes. The party assessed these close defeats as a result of being shunned by Muslims.

This time around, as part of its larger Muslim outreach, the JD(S) has appointed C.M. Ibrahim as president of the State unit, and Mr. Kumaraswamy has taken a strong position against the BJP’s polarisation tactics using issues such as hijab, halal and anti-cow slaughter bill. He has criticised the BJP government for removing the 4% reservation quota for Muslims in the OBC category. The party has given tickets to 23 Muslim candidates, who constitute around 11% of 211 candidates it has fielded in this election.

The party believes that these moves have ‘calmed’ the sentiments of the community.

JD(S) refuses tie-up with Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)

In the run up to the elections, JD(S) declined an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) fearing such an alliance would damage the party’s standing and prospects.

“The AIMIM workers would have helped transfer some votes in Kalyan Karnataka region. However, the party believes it would have set the wrong optics when things are improving,” according to a party leader.

ADVERTISEMENT