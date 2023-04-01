ADVERTISEMENT

JD(S) supporters meet Deve Gowda, seek ticket for Bhavani Revanna

April 01, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A group of JD(S) workers from Hassan met former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in Bengaluru and demanded the party ticket for Bhavani Revanna from Hassan constituency.

Around 30 people met Mr. Deve Gowda at his Padmanabhanagar residence. It is said that Mr. Deve Gowda listened to them for a few minutes and told them that he would decide the candidate after taking all factors into account. He also assured them that he would campaign in Hassan constituency, if necessary, and ensure the party won the seat. 

The workers are said to have not got a clear assurance from Mr. Deve Gowda on fielding Ms. Bhavani Revanna in Hassan. Besides the workers, JD(S) MLAs from Hassan also met Mr. Deve Gowda on the issue and appealed to him to field Ms. Bhavani Revanna.

H.P. Swaroop and Ms. Bhavani Revanna are strong contenders for the JD(S) ticket in Hassan. The former has the support of former Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy. The selection of a suitable candidate for Hassan seat has caused differences within the family. 

Senior party leader H.D. Revanna suggested Raje Gowda, a senior JD(S) functionary, as an alternative candidate. As his name was not accepted by the party leadership in Bengaluru, Mr. Revanna is said to have contacted Congress leader H.K.Mahesh to be the party’s candidate in Hassan. Mr.Mahesh contested for the seat twice, in 2013 and 2018 and lost.

