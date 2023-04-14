HamberMenu
JD(S) names seven candidates for constituencies in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts

April 14, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Janata Dal (Secular) on Friday named candidates for seven Assembly constituencies in undivided Dakshina Kannada and six candidates for Uttara Kannada districts.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, JD(S) State president C.M. Ibrahim, and former Minister H.D. Revanna released the second list of 49 candidates in Bengaluru.

In Puttur, Dakshina Kannada, Congress leader Divyaprabha was named the JD(S) candidate. BJP has announced Asha Thimmapa Gowda as its candidate while Congress’ Shakuntala Shetty is a strong contender for party ticket here.

Elsewhere, Sumathi Hegde was named for Mangaluru City South, Sabina Samad was named for Kaup, Srikanth Kochhoor for Karkala, Dakshath R. Shetty for Udupi, Ramesh Kundapura for Kundapura, and Mansoor Ibrahim was named for Byndoor Assembly constituency.

In Uttara Kannada district, Chaitra Kotakar will be JD(S) candidate for Karwar, Sooraj Soni Naik for Kumta, S.L. Ghotnekar for Haliyal, Nagendra Naik for Bhatkal, Upendra Pai for Sirsi-Siddapura, and Nagesh Naik for Yellapura.

