April 20, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Janata Dal (Secular) has released a list of 25 star candidates, including six members from the party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda’s family. Besides the former Prime Minister, the party has listed former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Minister H.D. Revanna, legislator Anitha Kumaraswamy, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, and Nikhil Kumaraswamy. It also listed party president C.M. Ibrahim and former Rajya Sabha MP Kupendra Reddy, besides four MLCs among others.