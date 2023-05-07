JD(S) MLC extends support to Congress in Karnataka Assembly elections

May 07, 2023 02:23 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - MYSURU

Janata Dal (Secular) MLC Marithibbe Gowda has called for supporting the Congress in the Karnataka Assembly elections on the ground that a decisive verdict will help in the formation of a stable government.

Mr. Marithibbe Gowda had rebelled against his party in the past as well and had supported the Congress in the election to the Legislative Council from the South Graduates constituency last year.

He said the Congress should be backed by the people of the State to avoid a fractured verdict and to enable it to form the government, otherwise it would lead to political instability.

Though corruption existed under all parties, it breached the ceiling and crossed all limits under the BJP, he said. There had been no recruitment in the educational field ever since the BJP came to power and the government had failed to conduct local body elections. The BJP was least interested in public welfare and to avoid a hung verdict it was important to vote in favour of the Congress, he added.