JD(S) likely to release second list, including Hassan, in next two days

April 04, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

H.D. Kumaraswamy | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Janata Dal (Secular) is expected to release its second list of candidates, including for the contentious Hassan Assembly constituency, in the next two days, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday.

“Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda is returning from Delhi on Wednesday evening. The list will be released afterwards,” the former Chief Minister told reporters here. “The second list will include the name of the candidate for Hassan constituency,” he added.

Party sources, however, said that the second list to be released may not comprise all the 131 remaining seats since some legislators, former legislators and leaders, who are hopeful of tickets in BJP and Congress are likely to hop on to JD(S) if they are denied opportunities. “The party is likely to keep such seats vacant since the leaders of other parties are in touch with the JD(S) leadership.”

While the party has released a list of 93 candidates in November, the announcement of the second list of candidates has been delayed due to lack of consensus of the candidate for the Hassan Assembly constituency. The former Prime Minister’s family is divided over the candidature with Bhavani Revanna, wife of H.D. Revanna remaining adamant on the party ticket. On the other hand, Mr. Kumaraswamy has been favouring H.P. Swaroop, son of former legislator H.S. Prakash. An attempt to have a neutral third candidate has also failed.

Mr. Kumaraswamy claimed that Hassan had received publicity during the preparation of second list and expects to increase its vote share by 2% to 3%. He also refuted claims that the party was delaying the second list anticipating the Congress’s second list.

