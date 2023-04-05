JD(S) leader Kedarlingayya Hiremath joins Congress

April 05, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A Janata Dal (Secular) leader Kedarlingayya Hiremath, who joined the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections here on Wednesday, is expected to give a fillip to the grand old party’s electoral prospects in the Jewargi Assembly constituency in the coming elections.

Mr. Hiremath joined the Congress in the presence of party leaders Ramalinga Reddy, Kaneez Fatima, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, M.Y. Patil, B.R. Patil, Allamprabhu Patil and Ajay Singh.

Mr. Hiremath, who has fought for farm issues in Jewargi taluk for more than three decades, has a strong base in the taluk. He was also Janata Dal(S) district president till recently.

Mr. Hiremath was inactive in the Janata Dal(S) for the last three-four years. He first contested on Janata Dal(S) ticket from Jewargi Assembly constituency in the 1999 Assembly elections and was pushed to the third place with 7,715 votes.

In 2008, he contested as Independent and received 7,856 votes. In the 2013 Assembly elections, Mr. Hiremath again contested from Janata Dal(S) and secured 24,920 votes. His voting share further improved in the 2018 elections, as he polled 35,691 votes.

After joining the Congress, Mr. Hiremath, addressing party workers, said that his decision to join the Congress was unconditional. “Long ago, I had promised Dr. Ajay Singh that if I quit the Janata Dal(S), I would join Congress unconditionally, and today, I have kept my word,” he added.

Mr. Hiremath called upon the party workers, his followers and activists to work hard for strengthening the party at grassroots to ensure a thumping victory for Dr. Ajay Singh from Jewargi constituency in the coming Assembly elections.

KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy said that there is a pro-Congress wave across the State. He expressed the confidence that the grand old party will come to power this time. He also exuded the confidence that the Congress will win all the nine Assembly seats in Kalaburagi district.

Coming down heavily on the BJP-led government, Mr. Reddy reiterated that corruption has reached its peak in the last three years under the BJP government, law and order has deteriorated and the people are tired of this government.

Under the double engine government administration, the price of essential commodities has skyrocketed, he said.

The former MLA B.R. Patil called upon the people to unite against communal forces and uproot the BJP-led government in the State.

A party worker from Jewargi taluk, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, spoke about the invisible schism within the Congress in Jewargi taluk.

Meanwhile, the BJP is hunting for a strong and prominent candidate to be pitted against Dr. Ajay Singh. Mr. Hiremath joining the Congress is expected to help give an edge to Dr. Ajay Singh.