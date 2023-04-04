JD(S) leader Abdul Azeez rules out contesting elections from Narasimharaja Assembly constituency

April 04, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

JD(S) leader Abdul Azeez, who had unsuccessfully contested from Narasimharaja Assembly constituency during 2018 elections, has ruled out of the possibility of returning to the poll fray from the constituency as the party candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Mr. Azeez, also known as Abdulla, complained about party’s State unit President C.M. Ibrahim’s style of functioning and lamented that he has been sidelined in the party.

Mr. Azeez held a meeting of his supporters at his residence in Rajiv Nagar on Monday, April 3, to chalk out his future course of action. But, he made it clear that he will not be in a position to contest the upcoming elections even if the party asks him to enter the poll fray.

Ever since Mr. Ibrahim took over as the State unit president of JD(S), Mr. Azeez said he has not been consulted over various appointments made in the party’s Narasimharaja constituency unit.

Contending that he had worked hard to build the party in the constituency ever since his defeat in the last elections, Mr. Azeez said he felt slighted by Mr. Ibrahim’s behaviour. Mr. Ibrahim has been accused of promoting others in the party at the cost of Mr. Azeez.

Mr. Azeez, however, said that he had no complaints against former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who had always consulted him before taking any decisions regarding Narasimharaja constituency.

He claimed he enjoyed the full faith of Kumaraswamy, who had given him the B forms for 23 Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) wards during the last MCC polls.

Mr. Azeez also claimed that Mr. Ibrahim had himself told him that he would contest the elections from Narasimharaja, but a formal decision in the regard had not yet been made.

It may be mentioned here that there was speculation in political circles a few days ago that former Mayor Ayub Khan, who was denied the Congress ticket for Narasimharaja Assembly constituency, will be entering the poll fray as JD(S) candidate. However, the Congress party leadership is trying to assuage the hurt feelings of Mr. Ayub and has asked him against taking any “hasty” decision.