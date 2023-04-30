JD(S) is a family’s private limited party, says PM Modi

April 30, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

Alleging that both the Congress and the JD(S) were busy serving a family each, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP was the only party that would treat common people as part of its family.

Addressing a rally near Ibbeedu near Belur in Hassan district on Sunday, April 30, Mr. Modi said the Congress unit of Karnataka was engaged in serving one family in Delhi. The leaders had to consult that family for every decision. The JD(S) had been one family’s private limited party. “Only the BJP treats common people as its family, and we work for the welfare of our family members. We have launched schemes to ensure proper healthcare, water supply, and pucca houses for common people and provided vaccines for COVID-19 for free,” he said.

The PM said his government had helped the farmer by providing him with urea at a subsidised price. “We procure urea in the international market by paying ₹50 per kg. But we distribute the same to farmers at the rate of ₹5 or ₹6 per kg. With that, the government has reduced the farmers’ burden. We are also making efforts to provide nano urea for the farmers. During the UPA’s rule, there was corruption in providing fertilizer to the farming community,” he said.

Accusing the Congress of treating the rich cultural heritage as a burden, Mr. Modi said during his rule, the Hoysala temples of Belur and Halebidu had been recommended for UNESCO’s world heritage site tag. The BJP has always popularised the cultural heritage of the land.

At the end of his speech, he appealed to the people to personally convey his wishes to all the families in their localities so that he could increase his strength with their blessings.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, BJP candidates from Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts, including C.T. Ravi, H.K. Suresh and others, were present.