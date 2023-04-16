JD(S) fields H.K. Ramesh from Chamaraja Assembly segment in Mysuru

April 16, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The JD(S) has declared H.K. Ramesh, son of Kempegowda, former MLA, as its candidate for Chamaraja Assembly constituency in Mysuru.

JD(S) Mysuru City unit president K.T. Cheluvegowda confirmed that Mr. Ramesh has been chosen as the party candidate for Chamaraja.

Earlier in the day, JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy handed over the B form to Mr. Ramesh at the helipad in HD Kote, where he had arrived for campaigning.

Mr. Ramesh will be facing sitting BJP MLA L. Nagendra and Congress candidate Harish Gowda among others in Chamaraja Assembly segment in Mysuru.

Contending that the JD(S) has won in 10 out of the 19 Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) wards in Chamaraja, Mr. Ramesh is planning to step up campaigning from Monday, April 17, by enlisting the support of the party workers and corporators.

Kumaraswamy and party’s State unit president C.M. Ibrahim are also scheduled to campaign in the constituency in the coming days.

Mr. Ramesh is expected to file his nomination papers either on Wednesday, April 19, or Thursday, April 20.

The JD(S) had successfully fielded former Vice Chancellor of University of Mysore K.S. Rangappa from the constituency during the last Assembly elections in 2018. Harish Gowda, who was then with the JD(S) had contested as a rebel candidate.

Mr. Gowda, who has since moved to the Congress, has been fielded as the party’s candidate in the ensuing elections, overlooking the claims of former MLA Vasu.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) is yet to formally announce its candidate for Narasimharaja Assembly constituency in Mysuru. Its candidate in the previous elections Abdul Azeez also known as Abdulla has tendered his resignation from the JD(S) after complaining about party’s State unit president C.M. Ibrahim’s style of functioning.

The party, however, has fielded Mr Mallesh as its candidate in Krishnaraja assembly segment in Mysuru.