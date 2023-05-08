JD(S) facilitated communal forces to grow in State, says Priyank Kharge

May 08, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Recalling how Janata Dal (Secular) had brought down the Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by late N. Dharam Singh by withdrawing its support, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson and former Minister Priyank Kharge said that JD(S) facilitated the growth of communal forces in the State.

“We should not forget how JD(S) brought down the Dharam Singh government and paved the way for the growth of communal forces in the State. BJP doesn’t believe in equality. It doesn’t accept the ideas of Basavanna. It was against the very concept of social justice and reservations to weaker sections. You must remember that BJP supporter Rama Jois moved Supreme Court opposing the reservations,” Mr. Priyank said.

He was addressing a public meeting at Jewargi on Monday seeking people’s votes for Congress candidate Ajay Singh.

Terming the BJP government in the State as the most corrupt government in the country, Mr. Priyank said that taking 40% commisison in every work was the order of the day in the BJP government.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi often claims that he would neither become corrupt nor allow others to become corrupt. But he is silent when the BJP government in the State is eating 40% commission. BJP government is working against the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The amount, around ₹15,000 crore, which was meant for SCP [Special Component Plan] and TSP [Tribal Sub Plan] was diverted somewhere else,” Mr. Priyank said.

Calling Ajay Singh his elder brother, Mr. Priyank appealed to the voters to elect him with an impressive margin.