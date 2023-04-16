ADVERTISEMENT

JD(S) does not require senior leaders like Jagadish Shettar, says H.D. Kumaraswamy

April 16, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy coming out of Sri Manjunath temple in Dharmasthala on April 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Chief Minister and leader of the Janata Dal (Secular) H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Sunday that his party does not require “big (senior) leaders” like former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who quit the BJP on the day.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharmasthala, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that Mr. Shettar quitting is an internal matter of the BJP. He is a senior and experienced politician. “Mr. Shettar did not contact me. We don’t need such senior leaders. We Janata Dal (Secular) welcome small (junior) leaders,” he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that Mr. Shettar rose from Jana Sangha. Such a senior politician taking a decision to quit the BJP indicated the ‘DNA development’ taking place in the BJP. “I had mentioned about the ‘DNA development’ in the BJP earlier. It has come true now,” he said without elaborating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the JD(S) visited Manjunatha temple and met Raja Sabha member and Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US