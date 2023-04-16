HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JD(S) does not require senior leaders like Jagadish Shettar, says H.D. Kumaraswamy

April 16, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy coming out of Sri Manjunath temple in Dharmasthala on April 16, 2023.

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy coming out of Sri Manjunath temple in Dharmasthala on April 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Chief Minister and leader of the Janata Dal (Secular) H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Sunday that his party does not require “big (senior) leaders” like former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who quit the BJP on the day.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharmasthala, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that Mr. Shettar quitting is an internal matter of the BJP. He is a senior and experienced politician. “Mr. Shettar did not contact me. We don’t need such senior leaders. We Janata Dal (Secular) welcome small (junior) leaders,” he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that Mr. Shettar rose from Jana Sangha. Such a senior politician taking a decision to quit the BJP indicated the ‘DNA development’ taking place in the BJP. “I had mentioned about the ‘DNA development’ in the BJP earlier. It has come true now,” he said without elaborating.

Later, the JD(S) visited Manjunatha temple and met Raja Sabha member and Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.