JD(S) does not require senior leaders like Jagadish Shettar, says H.D. Kumaraswamy

April 16, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former Chief Minister and leader of the Janata Dal (Secular) H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Sunday that his party does not require “big (senior) leaders” like former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who quit the BJP on the day.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharmasthala, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that Mr. Shettar quitting is an internal matter of the BJP. He is a senior and experienced politician. “Mr. Shettar did not contact me. We don’t need such senior leaders. We Janata Dal (Secular) welcome small (junior) leaders,” he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that Mr. Shettar rose from Jana Sangha. Such a senior politician taking a decision to quit the BJP indicated the ‘DNA development’ taking place in the BJP. “I had mentioned about the ‘DNA development’ in the BJP earlier. It has come true now,” he said without elaborating.

Later, the JD(S) visited Manjunatha temple and met Raja Sabha member and Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade.