JD(S) candidate for Mangaluru City South will get sympathy votes, says MLC

April 30, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Janata Dal (Secular) candidate for Mangaluru City North Assembly constituency B.A. Mohiuddin Bava, who was former Congress MLA from the same constituency, will get sympathy votes as the Congress denied him ticket to contest this election after making him to wait till April 20, the last day for filing nominations, said MLC and JD(S) Working President B.M. Farooq, here on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Farooq, who is the brother of Mr. Bava, said his brother was the frontrunner among aspirants for the Congress ticket from Mangaluru City North constituency. He had the support of over 70% of Congress party office-bearers. “My brother was made to slog. Around midnight (between April 19 and 20), the Congress released the last list and announced Inayath Ali, an outsider, as the Congress candidate. This was done at the insistence of State Congress Chief D.K. Shivakumar, who has taken money (from Mr. Ali) to make this change,” Mr.Farooq alleged.

Then, Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda later announced Mr. Bava as JD(S) candidate for the constituency, he added.

Claiming that Mr. Bava has good support across communities for the work he (Mr. Bava) did as MLA, Mr. Farooq said, “H will get sympathy votes too. We JD(S) will win and open our account in Karavali region.”

Asked about alleged kidnapping of JD(S) candidate and forcing him to withdraw his nomination from Mangaluru (erstwhile Ullal) Assembly constituency, Mr. Farooq said that an FIR has been booked against the concerned Congress workers.

Mr. Deve Gowda will campaign for Mr. Bava on May 1. Mr. Farooq said that the party supremo will land in Mangaluru at around 1 p.m. He will take part in a convention of labourers in Gurupura Kaikamba here at 5 p.m. Party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy will take part in the campaign for Mr. Bava on May 5, he said.