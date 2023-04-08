JD(S) candidate for Hassan: Rift widens in family

April 08, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Hassan

The differences over the selection of a JD(S) candidate for the Hassan seat are said to have widened within former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s family.

Former Minister H.D. Revanna, who has been in favour of fielding his wife Bhavani Revanna for Hassan, is said to have conveyed a message to the party leadership that he could go against the party’s diktat if his wish was not fulfilled.

Mr. Revanna held a meeting with his supporters in Hassan on Friday. During the interaction, many workers suggested he take a bold step and field Ms. Bhavani as an Independent in Hassan if the party chose to field Mr. Swaroop. Mr. Revanna said to have conveyed the same to the party leadership and also threatened that he would not campaign for any of the constituencies in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy reiterated that he is firm in his stand and will field an ordinary worker in Hassan. Reacting to a supporter’s open appeal in a party programme in Bengaluru on Saturday, to field Mr. Swaroop in Hassan, Mr. Kumaraswamy made it clear that he would go by the wish of his party workers. “You all know who will be the candidate in Hassan. It had been decided long back. However, it is not yet announced,” he said.

Later, speaking to presspersons, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he would not heed tactics of blackmail. “I go by the decisions of my workers. All these days, I have tried to resolve the differences within the family with patience. I am not going to heed any attempts at blackmail by posing threats of contesting independently. Someone could emotionally blackmail Mr. Deve Gowda, but not me. I will not heed such tricks,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT