JD(S) candidate does a flip-flop on nomination withdrawal in Mangaluru

April 24, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

Janata Dal (Secular) candidate from Mangaluru Assembly constituency, Altaf Kumpala, who withdrew his nomination on April 21, appeared before media persons on Monday, April 24, and accused Congress workers of forcing him to withdraw his nomination papers.

Returning Officer of Mangaluru Assembly Constituency, K. Raju, told The Hindu that Mr. Kumpala appeared before him on April 21 and voluntarily submitted application to withdraw his nomination.

“Around noon on Monday, April 24, Mr. Kumpala, came to me and filed another application seeking to withdraw his earlier application to remain in the fray. As law does not permit it, I made a note of this on his application and returned it,” Mr. Raju said.

Mr. Kumpala told reporters that Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Devegowda, H.D. Kumaraswamy and MLC B.M. Farooq gave an opportunity to contest from Ullal. “I received threat calls when I filed nomination,” he said.

Mr. Kumpala claimed that he was kidnapped by Congress workers Mustafha and Usman on April 21 when he was returning home after offering prayers. He was taken to the office of Returning Officer and was made to withdraw his nomination. “I am a poor man and do not have a house of my own. I was really perturbed by messages and calls made to me threatening my life,” he told reporters.