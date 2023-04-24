ADVERTISEMENT

JD(S) candidate does a flip-flop on nomination withdrawal in Mangaluru

April 24, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

Altaf Kumpala, appeared before him on April 21 and voluntarily submitted application to withdraw his nomination, says Returning Officer of Mangaluru Assembly Constituency, K. Raju

The Hindu Bureau

Janata Dal (Secular) candidate from Mangaluru Assembly constituency, Altaf Kumpala, who withdrew his nomination on April 21, appeared before media persons on Monday, April 24, and accused Congress workers of forcing him to withdraw his nomination papers.

Returning Officer of Mangaluru Assembly Constituency, K. Raju, told The Hindu that Mr. Kumpala appeared before him on April 21 and voluntarily submitted application to withdraw his nomination.

“Around noon on Monday, April 24, Mr. Kumpala, came to me and filed another application seeking to withdraw his earlier application to remain in the fray. As law does not permit it, I made a note of this on his application and returned it,” Mr. Raju said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumpala told reporters that Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Devegowda, H.D. Kumaraswamy and MLC B.M. Farooq gave an opportunity to contest from Ullal. “I received threat calls when I filed nomination,” he said.

Mr. Kumpala claimed that he was kidnapped by Congress workers Mustafha and Usman on April 21 when he was returning home after offering prayers. He was taken to the office of Returning Officer and was made to withdraw his nomination. “I am a poor man and do not have a house of my own. I was really perturbed by messages and calls made to me threatening my life,” he told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US