JD(S) candidate B.A. Mohiuddin Bava and his wife have income tax dues of ₹1.17 crore

April 23, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mr. Bava, who contested on a Congress ticket in 2008, 2013 and 2018 polls, moved to the JD(S) following denial of ticket from the Congress

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA of Mangaluru City North, B.A. Mohiuddin Bava at a press conference in Mangaluru on November 11, 2019. File photo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Congress MLA B. A. Mohiuddin Bava’s income came down from ₹11.35 lakh in 2016-17 to ₹5.46 lakh in 2021-22. His assets are now worth ₹24.59 crore as against ₹19.06 crore in 2018.

Mr. Bava is contesting from Mangaluru City North constituency for the fourth time — this time on a Janata Dal (Secular) ticket. He contested on a Congress ticket in 2008, 2013 and 2018 polls and got elected in 2013. Following denial of ticket from Congress, Mr. Bava is now contesting as a JD(S) candidate.

A comparison of the affidavits filed by Mr. Bava in 2018 and 2023 reveals that Mr. Bava had ₹10.8 crore of movable assets and ₹8.26 crore worth fixed assets in 2018. In 2023, the movable assets have been declared at ₹14.27 crore, while the fixed assets at ₹10.32 crore.

His loan has increased from ₹95.79 lakh in 2018 to ₹17.45 crore in 2023. He has income tax dues of ₹35.65 lakh. He declared the source of income as business.

His wife, Nageena Mohiuddin Bava, had movable assets worth ₹4.13 crore and fixed assets worth ₹3.75 crore in 2018. She now possesses movable assets worth ₹11.80 crore and fixed assets worth ₹4.88 crore. She too declared the source of income as business. She has income tax due of ₹82.3 lakh and a total loan of ₹7.93 crore.

His son Mehshoof, a businessman, has movable assets worth ₹5.21 crore and a loan of ₹2.32 crore.

CONNECT WITH US