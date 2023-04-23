HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JD(S) candidate B.A. Mohiuddin Bava and his wife have income tax dues of ₹1.17 crore

Mr. Bava, who contested on a Congress ticket in 2008, 2013 and 2018 polls, moved to the JD(S) following denial of ticket from the Congress

April 23, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former MLA of Mangaluru City North, B.A. Mohiuddin Bava at a press conference in Mangaluru on November 11, 2019. File photo

Former MLA of Mangaluru City North, B.A. Mohiuddin Bava at a press conference in Mangaluru on November 11, 2019. File photo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Congress MLA B. A. Mohiuddin Bava’s income came down from ₹11.35 lakh in 2016-17 to ₹5.46 lakh in 2021-22. His assets are now worth ₹24.59 crore as against ₹19.06 crore in 2018.

Mr. Bava is contesting from Mangaluru City North constituency for the fourth time — this time on a Janata Dal (Secular) ticket. He contested on a Congress ticket in 2008, 2013 and 2018 polls and got elected in 2013. Following denial of ticket from Congress, Mr. Bava is now contesting as a JD(S) candidate.

A comparison of the affidavits filed by Mr. Bava in 2018 and 2023 reveals that Mr. Bava had ₹10.8 crore of movable assets and ₹8.26 crore worth fixed assets in 2018. In 2023, the movable assets have been declared at ₹14.27 crore, while the fixed assets at ₹10.32 crore.

His loan has increased from ₹95.79 lakh in 2018 to ₹17.45 crore in 2023. He has income tax dues of ₹35.65 lakh. He declared the source of income as business.

His wife, Nageena Mohiuddin Bava, had movable assets worth ₹4.13 crore and fixed assets worth ₹3.75 crore in 2018. She now possesses movable assets worth ₹11.80 crore and fixed assets worth ₹4.88 crore. She too declared the source of income as business. She has income tax due of ₹82.3 lakh and a total loan of ₹7.93 crore.

His son Mehshoof, a businessman, has movable assets worth ₹5.21 crore and a loan of ₹2.32 crore.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.