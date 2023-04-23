JD(S) candidate B.A. Mohiuddin Bava and his wife have income tax dues of ₹1.17 crore

April 23, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former Congress MLA B. A. Mohiuddin Bava’s income came down from ₹11.35 lakh in 2016-17 to ₹5.46 lakh in 2021-22. His assets are now worth ₹24.59 crore as against ₹19.06 crore in 2018.

Mr. Bava is contesting from Mangaluru City North constituency for the fourth time — this time on a Janata Dal (Secular) ticket. He contested on a Congress ticket in 2008, 2013 and 2018 polls and got elected in 2013. Following denial of ticket from Congress, Mr. Bava is now contesting as a JD(S) candidate.

A comparison of the affidavits filed by Mr. Bava in 2018 and 2023 reveals that Mr. Bava had ₹10.8 crore of movable assets and ₹8.26 crore worth fixed assets in 2018. In 2023, the movable assets have been declared at ₹14.27 crore, while the fixed assets at ₹10.32 crore.

His loan has increased from ₹95.79 lakh in 2018 to ₹17.45 crore in 2023. He has income tax dues of ₹35.65 lakh. He declared the source of income as business.

His wife, Nageena Mohiuddin Bava, had movable assets worth ₹4.13 crore and fixed assets worth ₹3.75 crore in 2018. She now possesses movable assets worth ₹11.80 crore and fixed assets worth ₹4.88 crore. She too declared the source of income as business. She has income tax due of ₹82.3 lakh and a total loan of ₹7.93 crore.

His son Mehshoof, a businessman, has movable assets worth ₹5.21 crore and a loan of ₹2.32 crore.