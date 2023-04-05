Javagal Srinath to launch Mysuru’s voter awareness campaign on April 6

April 05, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MYSURU

How to bring urban voters to the polling booths? This is the challenge the election authorities face during every election considering the apathy displayed by the voters in the cities to voting.

Like every time, they carry out awareness drives hoping to make a difference. Will the officials ensure a reasonably good turnout in the ensuing elections in Mysuru? Will the urban voters volunteer to vote?

In a first major voter awareness campaign under SVEEP, a drive to encourage voters to participate in the democratic exercise will be launched in Mysuru on Thursday, April 6. Former International cricketer Javagal Srinath has been nominated as the election icon, to motivate the people to vote without fail.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former speedster is one of the celebrities the Mysuru district administration has roped in as the ambassador for its voter awareness campaigns and the former cricketer will be inaugurating the programme on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer K.V. Rajendra, Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy and others will be present. Students who recently enrolled their names in the electoral rolls will be present.

The district administration has targeted to improve voter turnout to 90 percent in the upcoming elections and has proposed to make Mysuru a top district in Karnataka in terms of polling percentage. Booths that voted less have been identified and special focus will be given for improving turnout.

Initiatives are being planned in such booths as the DC had told a recent meeting of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) that everyone must participate in the ‘festival of democracy’ for its success. Mysuru should become a model for the State realising the highest voter turnout in the election, the meeting was told.

The SVEEP activities are being stepped up ahead of the elections, and voter education on their rights and responsibilities will be imparted through different platforms like street plays, celebrity talks, discussions and debates besides banners and hoardings on voter awareness. An election anthem has been brought out and it will be played at the SVEEP drives.

The people in-charge of SVEEP activities have also been asked to identify booths that reported highest voter turnout and lowest voter turnout in 2018 elections, and find out reasons why percentage was low and high for planning strategies accordingly. In the days ahead, more celebrities from Mysuru may be identified for taking their support in spreading voter awareness.