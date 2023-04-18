Janardhan Reddy takes out rally before filing his nomination papers in Gangavati

April 18, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

With a massive show of strength, the former Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, who parted ways with the BJP recently to form his new political outfit Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP), filed his nomination papers on Tuesday to contest the Assembly elections from Gangavati constituency in Koppal district.

There was a massive procession in which Mr. Reddy participated before submitting his nomination papers.

The procession began at the KRPP office off Kanakagiri Road and passed through CBS, Mahaveer Circle, Gandhi Circle and Basavanna Circle before culminating at Krishnadevaraya Circle.

Before setting off in the procession with his wife Lakshmi Aruna and daughter Brahmini Rajiv Reddy, the mining baron offered puja to Gangavati’s traditional deity Durgadevi and Channabasava Swamy apart from visiting the Kurnool Baba Dargah in the town.

Addressing his fans and supporters at Gandhi Chowk in the town, Mr. Reddy expressed his determination to serve the people in the land of paddy.

“I have suffered a lot in my life. Though I was born and brought up in Ballari, Gangavati gave me a new lease of life. The love and affection that the people showered on me is enormous. I have been mingled with the people in the land of paddy for the last four months and I will never forget the love they have shown me,” he said.

Stating that his newly formed party, KRPP, has caught the attention of the entire State, Mr. Reddy exuded the confidence over his newborn party coming to power with a full majority in the State within a few years.

“If my party has caught the attention of the State, it is because of the love and support that you, the people of Gangavati, have shown it. I will bring my party to power in the State in the days to come. I have promised to develop Gangavati and I will do it. If I fail to fulfil my promise, I will take political retirement,” Mr. Reddy said.

Brahmini, Mr. Reddy’s daughter, said that BJP discarded his father after getting everything from him to come to power.

“They [BJP] deceived my father. They used him as long as they could before dumping him... There are many people who came to power and even became Ministers in the State just because of my father,” she said.