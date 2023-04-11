Jagadish Shettar says he is hurt by high command’s suggestion that he retire from poll politics

April 11, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The BJP high command has encountered unexpected resistance from the former Chief Minister and senior leader Jagadish Shettar to its suggestion that he should retire from electoral politics to make way for youngsters.

The six-time MLA has not only publicly said that he is hurt by such a suggestion from the high command but has also urged the high command to reconsider its decision.

Disclosing this to media persons in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Shettar said, “As a former Chief Minister, I deserve some respect.”

‘Loyalty a minus point’

“First, I was deeply hurt by the development. It is not just Hubballi-Dharwad, but I have served the party for 30 years contributing towards building and strengthening the party in the whole of North Karnataka. I have been a loyal worker and I don’t have any black spot in my long political career. It seems my loyalty has become my minus point,” Mr. Shettar said.

“I sought to know the reason for the high command asking me not to contest this time. I also sought to know whether there was anything negative in the survey on my candidature. According to my knowledge, 70% have endorsed my candidature. Central leaders said that there is nothing negative in the survey,” he said.

Confident of ticket

Mr. Shettar said that if the high command really wanted him to retire from electoral politics, they should have called him two-three months earlier and conveyed to him their thinking.

“But it is not right to say this with just two days left for the start of nomination papers. As a former Chief Minister I deserve some respect for what I have done for the party. In fact, I have already started campaigning and people have welcomed me with open arms. Even supporters of other parties have appreciated my work. So I have conveyed to the high command to reconsider their decision and allow me to contest again. I am confident that the high command will respect people’s opinion in the constituency,” he said.

Replying to a query, Mr. Shettar said that he made it clear to the party that he will contest the election and win the seat with a record margin. He also said that while speaking to the high command he made it clear that he is not in tune with its suggestion of him withdrawing from contest.

To another query, he said that he belongs to a family of BJP leaders that has been with the party from the days of Jan Sangh and such a family deserves some respect from the party high command.

He also said that he did not wish to comment on K.S. Eshwarappa’s decision to retire but said that he will be in active politics for another 10 years. To another query, he said that he has spoken to the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, but declined to divulge details.

Gujarat example

It may be noted that the BJP replaced 38 of its sitting MLAs, particularly senior leaders, with new faces in the Gujarat Assembly polls in which the party registered a landslide victory. This experiment has caused concern among senior leaders in poll-bound Karnataka, though there is no official word in this regard.