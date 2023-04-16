ADVERTISEMENT

Jagadish Shettar says BJP put pressure on Yediyurappa to speak against him

April 16, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Jagadish Shettar says Mr. Yediyurappa was, a few days ago, in favour of party giving ticket to me to contest the Assembly elections. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who quit the BJP on Sunday, said that the party leadership put pressure on the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to speak out against him.

A few days ago, Mr. Yediyurappa was in favour of party giving ticket to me to contest the Assembly elections. He even tried to help me get ticket. But today, he is speaking against me, warning me that he will expose party deserters and that he will tour the State to neutralise the effects that certain leaders leaving the party may have.

It is obvious that he is under pressure from the party, Mr. Shettar told journalists in Sirsi in Uttara Kannada on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am not involved in any scam or scandals. There are neither corruption charges nor criminal cases against me. Why was I denied party ticket then?” he said.

“I have only sought ticket to fight the Assembly elections. I have not demanded any important post like the Chief Minister or any particular Ministry. The party could have easily done that much to honour my service,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US