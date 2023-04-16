Jagadish Shettar says BJP put pressure on Yediyurappa to speak against him

April 16, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who quit the BJP on Sunday, said that the party leadership put pressure on the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to speak out against him.

A few days ago, Mr. Yediyurappa was in favour of party giving ticket to me to contest the Assembly elections. He even tried to help me get ticket. But today, he is speaking against me, warning me that he will expose party deserters and that he will tour the State to neutralise the effects that certain leaders leaving the party may have.

It is obvious that he is under pressure from the party, Mr. Shettar told journalists in Sirsi in Uttara Kannada on Sunday.

“I am not involved in any scam or scandals. There are neither corruption charges nor criminal cases against me. Why was I denied party ticket then?” he said.

“I have only sought ticket to fight the Assembly elections. I have not demanded any important post like the Chief Minister or any particular Ministry. The party could have easily done that much to honour my service,” he said.