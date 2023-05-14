ADVERTISEMENT

Jagadish Shettar leaves for Bengaluru

May 14, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar was defeated by BJP nominee Mahesh Tenginkai in the Assembly elections | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who quit the BJP just before the elections to join the Congress and lost in Hubballi-Dharwad Central, on Sunday left for Bengaluru to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress leaders.

Party sources say the Congress candidate who got defeated in the Assembly elections left his Hubballi residence following a phone call from the Congress high command.

Mr. Shettar had quit the BJP to join the Congress a few days before the elections. Even as the Congress Legislature Party meeting was scheduled in Bengaluru on Sunday evening, it is expected that Mr. Shettar would be given a responsible position in the party or in the incoming government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP nominee Mahesh Tenginkai defeated Mr. Shettar by a margin of over 34,000 votes in Hubballi-Dharwad Central Constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US