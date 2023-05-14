HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jagadish Shettar leaves for Bengaluru

May 14, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau
The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar was defeated by BJP nominee Mahesh Tenginkai in the Assembly elections

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar was defeated by BJP nominee Mahesh Tenginkai in the Assembly elections | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who quit the BJP just before the elections to join the Congress and lost in Hubballi-Dharwad Central, on Sunday left for Bengaluru to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress leaders.

Party sources say the Congress candidate who got defeated in the Assembly elections left his Hubballi residence following a phone call from the Congress high command.

Mr. Shettar had quit the BJP to join the Congress a few days before the elections. Even as the Congress Legislature Party meeting was scheduled in Bengaluru on Sunday evening, it is expected that Mr. Shettar would be given a responsible position in the party or in the incoming government.

BJP nominee Mahesh Tenginkai defeated Mr. Shettar by a margin of over 34,000 votes in Hubballi-Dharwad Central Constituency.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.